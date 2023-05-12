A video of a woman's impressive makeup transformation has gone viral on social media

Social media is abuzz with a video of a woman's makeup transformation that has taken the internet by storm.

Photos of makeup transformation. Credit: @bouqis_glam

Source: Instagram

The video showcases the woman's stunning new look, which left many netizens talking about the makeup artist's impeccable skills.

In the video posted by the artist, @bouqis_glam, the lady is seen with her bare face, sporting micro-bladed eyebrows.

However, what's even more impressive is how people are reacting to the video.

Check out the viral video below:

Social media users react to viral makeup transformation video

Despite the dramatic transformation, many comments on the video praised the woman's natural beauty, saying that she didn't need makeup to look gorgeous.

Check out some comments below:

titothewriter:

"She’s beautiful naturally. The make up was just a plus!"

zsavier_optimum_hairlaundry:

"Nevertheless, she's a beautiful lady. She just needs to work on her skin."

riri_ejims:

"She's naturally beautiful na who do that her microblading we suppose arrest gan gan."

tee_hairaffairs:

"Erm....no be say she no fine but this make up come make her look younger and posh. Like somebody said 'from ikorodu aunty to young lekki bride."

__khemi__xx:

"Her before and after is beautiful."

ama_doll_:

"Omo … I dey carry olopka go catch the artist the real work of art."

phemmigedion_:

"Na why I can never toast a girl on make up."

its_boymuller:

"This is a criminal act."

