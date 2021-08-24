Scarf tops are slowly becoming one of the biggest fashion accessories of the 2020s and its versatility has a lot to do with it.

Gone are the days were scarves were meant for only covering the hairs, these days, there is a whole lot one can do with a scarf to achieve that glamourous look.

Fashion blogger turns scarves into cute tops. Photo credit: @claudyamoreira

Source: Instagram

From using them as neck accessories, to glam up one's handbag, to wearing them as tops and dresses, it is safe to say this fashion accessory has definitely come a long way in becoming a wardrobe essential.

The scarf top trend has been rocked by several Nigerian celebrities including Nengi and Chioma. It has now been popularised by Instagram and TikTok fashion influencers and we are totally here for it.

One of such influencers is Claudya Moreira whose Instagram page is full of scarves-to-tops tutorials and it is simply amazing to watch.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Below are 10 looks by Claudya courtesy of scarves:

1. Mono strap

2. Beach ready

3. Backless top

4. As a dress

5. Halterneck peekaboo top

6. Wrap top

7. Another backless top

8. Scarves and chains

9. Halterneck wrap top

10. Mono strap crop

Hair colour trend

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, is a talented performer and songwriter whose ability to effortlessly get people on the dancefloor with her music has earned her the love and respect of many music lovers.

However, her music isn't the only thing that is attention-grabbing about the curvaceous singer. Her sense of style is different as she often stands out in popping colours.

A brief trip through her Instagram page shows that the singer is big on rocking bold hair colours, sometimes more than one at a time.

While these colours are attractive and seem like a good hairstyle inspiration, not everyone can pull the look off as Niniola does.

Ebuka rocking Fulfulde-inspired outfit

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is one stylish celebrity who always gets it right when it comes to taking fashion risks and this time is no different.

The media personality who is currently the host for the season 6 edition of the Big Brother Naija show, brought his A-game to the second live eviction show.

For this look, Ebuka went full northern as he rocked a stunning Fulfulde-inspired ensemble created by talented designer, Ugo Monye, who was also responsible for his 2017 iconic agbada which he rocked to Banky W and Adesua Etomi's wedding.

Source: Legit