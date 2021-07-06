When it comes to impressive dress transformations, there are undoubtedly levels to it, and a fashion lover currently trending on social media has reminded people just how much fun dressing up can be.

Rather than spend money on two different outfits to get certain looks, why not have both dresses made into one convertible look that you can switch up whenever you like?

The lady transformed the dress into a two-piece outfit. Photo credit: @milolars_signature

Well, it appears this is exactly what this stylish woman did and we are totally here for it!

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram as shared by Asoebi Styles, the lady is seen walking and stripping off parts of the dress.

She starts with the winged sleeves and then moves to the wrap around her waist to unveil a pair of cream-coloured pants.

Watch the video below:

More dress transformations

The beauty of fashion is the unending and numerous ways of styling to suit one's personal taste. And this is something many fashionistas are all too aware of. One of such people is Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist, Miu London.

The talented fashion lover who is the official stylist and personal shopper for Mavin fast-rising star, Ayra Starr, shares tips from time to time on social media.

One of her videos shared on Instagram shows London transforming a more or less basic evening dress into a flirty look, using just a string.

RMD's timeless fashion and style

Nollywood veteran and all-time favourite, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is one Nigerian celebrity who has remained consistent when it comes to looking stylish and we are here for it!

The film star who turns 60 on July 6, 2021., has been pretty open about his excitement to clock a new age and has taken to Instagram to share stunning photos of him in stylish ensembles.

Well, one of his photos recently shared on his page has proven that fashion and style are timeless especially when wonderfully put together.

