A little child Uriella Joshua has won the hearts of social media users after pictures from her birthday photo shoot went viral

She was seen adorning a traditional attire with a 'gele' to match and it made her look more gorgeous

Netizens could not get enough of her as they gushed over her pictures and made nice comments on her Instagram page

A beautiful baby girl Uriella Joshua has melted the hearts of many social media users after she released pictures from her birthday photo shoot.

Little baby girl Uriella looks gorgeous in traditional attire. Image credit: @uriella2022_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She was adorned in a green traditional attire which consisted of a long sleeve shirt, a mini skirt, and a 'gele'. Her outfit was also combined with silver shoes that looked radiant and made her more beautiful.

Several people visited her Instagram page and praised her cute smile and lovely attire. They also commended those who were involved in making her look good.

See lovely photos of Uriella's outfit in the slides below:

Netizens hail Uriella's outfit

Many social media users have heaped praises on her attire. See some of them below:

@melody_bambii:

"Please pack and ship this outfit to me when you are done o."

@kiddiesbykishi_'

"Can your baby ever."

@nia.amorex:

"Omg this outfit is looking fire my girl."

@littlemisswalker2021:

"This outfit is soooo cute."

@princess.olanna:

"May your joy know no bounds. Happy Birthday."

@jason_n_addison:

"Still your day my fashionista."

@cutedera_11:

"Our second outfit is giving ."

@th_e_boyz:

"Love your outfit baby girl."

@jasiaroyalty:

"Adorable."

@_xa.xu_:

"Stunning sis."

@baby__aderinsola:

"Mine oh mine. Birthday blessing my love."

@melody_bambii:

"Cutest bestie, you’re dazzling girl."

@oluwashindara_imoleayo:

"My love."

@ebube_kylie05:

"I love your outfit baby girl."

Beautiful baby girl with long natural hair flaunts it on TikTok

Legit.ng earlier reported that a little girl who was blessed with so much hair went viral on Tiktok after her parents posted a video of her on the social media platform.

The girl's hair was so dark and long that many TikTok users could not help but fall in love with her.

She had become popular as people who saw the video described her type of beauty and hair as rare.

Source: Legit.ng