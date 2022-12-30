A video of a woman showing off her collection of hair selling for N300 has gone viral on social media

In the TikTok video, she is heard talking about how the hair has been sold out despite the doubt about its quality

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the hair

While social media users are not yet over a video of wigs selling for N1,000, another video has gotten social media users buzzing with reactions.

A TikToker identified as @styledbykaypees recently got the internet buzzing with mixed reactions following a video in which she showed off hair selling for N300.

Photos of the lady marketing the hair. Credit: @styledbykaypees (TikTok)

The video sees her with bundles of hair on display, announcing that they have been sold out.

According to her, a lot of people doubted the quality of the hair but it did little to stop it from being sold out.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to hair bundles selling for N300

ose__mudia:

"You fit wear the hair make you come dey kolo later sha."

house_of_sheena_stores:

"Better sponge,just wear once and throwaway"

tinu.adeniyi:

"Expression into 3 cut "

akwa__ugo:

"Why you will buy from her is , she’s honest and she’s a distributor hence the cheapness , as well in the market they sell this 300 naira hair for 800-1k so make una rest ! Not all dis una vendors wey go sell 300 naira hair for 25-30k . Which is better ?"

realbennie__j:

"She didn’t say bone straight naw. She said hair and it’s obviously sponge."

pappykaybee:

"Just buy konkon instead "

onyipraize:

"No be juju be that."

nwaezewanyi_:

"Atlest she was honest she said hair not raw donor hair or bone straight hair "

___omonzusi:

"Wear this kind hair for this harmattan I sorry."

adenike_b_:

"Nah the people wey buy the hair I fear pass."

_sweetlikecupcake_:

"Na sponge be that."

iam_abisola__:

"U won fly bike with this hair for harmattan "

hairsbyjoan:

"Na all these people no let buyers dey trust legit hair vendors again.. wetin be this"

candy_dahsoftboi:

"This one wan renew her ritual o"

adeola_379:

"Use this thing wash plate."

"Love in the hair": Viral photo of lady's hairstyle leaves internet users amused

It's the festive season and some people are carrying the message on their heads - literally.

One of such is a lady who has given social media users something to smile (or laugh) about.

A photo of the lady pictured in a commercial bus has since gone viral on social media due to the nature of the hairstyle she was sporting.

