Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels sets social media on fire with some stunning photos she recently posted on her pages

The billionaire's wife got people talking with the caption she used on her page as she brags about herself and what value she brings to the table

Regina also noted that people underestimate her intelligence, ambition, drive and will to be successful

Nigerian actress and wife billionaire Regina Daniels has set social media on fire as some photos she shared on her pages have left many drooling.

The trending photos of the Nollywood star are for the launch of her corporate fashion brand.

Photos from the launch of Regina Daniels fashion brand. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

"I am a woman that brings a lot to the table" - Regina noted

However, the caption on Regina's post has got people talking online. Regina stated that people underestimate her a lot and the value she brings to the table.

Read an excerpt of Regina's comment that struck a chord with netizens:

"She is the type of woman that brings a lot to the table. Love, prayer, support, intelligence, wisdom, purpose, class, ambition, value & drive."

See the actress' post and stunning photos stirring reactions below:

See how netizens reacted to the post

@chizzy_ugoru:

"Never apologize for being a powerful woman."

@adaeze.onuigbo:

"My beautiful aunty."

@sweezzy1:

"Please just find me another woman like you before I collapse."

@blemiviv_skincare:

"Boss chic vibes."

@winness_vicole_mkandawire:

"Beautiful dear."

@eshiemogiehappiness:

"You bring alot to the table, don't mind haters."

@martha_diamond11:

"Your Caption said it all ❤️."

@amadiva_bridals:

"Beauty personified. Hmmm. The boss lady herself."

@star_shine_kim:

"The most beautiful woman I know."

