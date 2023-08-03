A beautiful Nigerian couple got social media users buzzing with reactions over their pre-wedding photos

The couple shared photos on Instagram, which saw them rocking matching vintage lace pieces

In other wedding news, one bride wowed many internet users after a video of her wedding look surfaced online

Vintage fashion continues to make a comeback, and not even Nigerian wedding fashion is left one.

One couple took fashion lovers down memory lane with their interesting choice of ensembles for their pre-wedding photo shoot.

The couple's pre-wedding photos have wowed many people Credit: @theakankewoman

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the lovebirds sported vintage lace ensembles. The bride-to-be infused hers with a sheer neckline and sleeves, pairing the outfit with a shiny red gele and another matching red piece draped across her shoulders.

She accessorised the look with round-rimmed dark sunnies.

The groom-to-be rocked a cap made of the shiny gele fabric and accessorised with a sleek pair of sunglasses. They both wore coral beads around their necks.

See the post below:

Social media users react to couple's pre-wedding shoot

fabrics_byadeola:

"The fabrics is giving luxury."

maronyworld:

"Giving vintage trad look . Very stylish and unique."

imma_ojeh:

"Love this, it's so chic and unique"

ibukkss:

"Yessssss, of course, you ate this down."

sheuny:

"Your style unmatched."

Source: Legit.ng