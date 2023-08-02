A video of a beautiful bride has gone viral due to the nature of her style and social media users can't get enough

In the video, the bride is seen sporting a high neck dress with a long cathedral veil and a soft glam makeup

The video which has been trending attracted beautiful compliments from netizens who found the dress beautiful

When it comes to fashion and style, some brides make sure to own the spotlight on their special day.

Styling company, @theperlaco, shared a video of a bride whose wedding look has wowed many people on social media.

In the video, she is seen in a corset bodice long-sleeved mermaid dress. The look featured a high neck and a corset bodice. She paired the look with a cathedral veil and a beautiful cream bouquet.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride in gorgeous wedding dress

trinitysignatures:

"This is stunning."

kassie_usman:

"A dress."

laoyin_ok:

"Absolutely stunning dress!!"

anjie__fals:

"My gorgeous bride."

imma_ojeh:

"She’s beautiful and that dress is gorgeous."

fabricsayss:

"The best stylist and a beautiful bride."

sewaquinne:

"Sooo beautiful."

bolamsasooke:

"Beautiful in white."

ife_treaty:

"Regal! Beautiful."

