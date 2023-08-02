A video of a lady showing her before and after makeup transformation has gone viral, but due to her hairstyle

In the video posted by the makeup artist @kim_beautystudio, the lady is seen sporting a laid lace frontal wig

The nature of the installation has left many netizens with mixed reactions, with some commenting on the look

Lace frontal wigs are the buzz right now, and almost every fashionista wants a piece of that cake!

Well, not all seem to be impressing style lovers, and one such video has surfaced online.

The video of the lace frontal wig has trended Credit: @kim_beautystudio

Source: Instagram

In the clip posted by makeup artist, @kim_beautystudio, the lady was seen sporting a hair bonnet before getting her look transformed by the glam professional.

However, while the makeup was perfectly applied, the nature of her lace frontal laid baby hair seemed to steal the spotlight - and not in a good way.

The M-shape carved on her forehead got many netizens talking.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to lady's lace wig frontal wig

gazkitchen_:

"Her makeup is so beautiful but I’m not sure I like the M shaped hair, but if she likes it, my not liking it won’t matter in my kitchen abi."

arakenge_:

"The baby hair setting is giving me palpitation of the heart… I dey try admire the face beat, but the baby hair keeps distracting me."

princess_is_royalty1:

"Oh lawd! I am yet to get over their baby hairs and now they are adding the letter “w” ‍♀️. Can we just make hairline as realistic as possible?"

ogebimpe:

"Baby hair will no longer be tolerated from August 1st 2023…. Abeg e don do leave it for aunty Ramota."

jmkshair:

"What happened to the frontal."

tiredlagosian:

"Be like na this M shape Dey reign now. Very unflattering!! Especially because most people they do it for don’t have that type of hairline. Rest in the mighty name of Jesus our lace prefects !!!!!!"

mslamzy:

"This one na frontier."

