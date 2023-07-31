Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nini, recently wowed her fans with some new photos of herself on Instagram

In the latest uploads, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star sported a purple and gold corset bodice ensemble

Fans who saw the photos have taken to social media to compliment the Shine Ya Eyes star

Nini Singh is a beauty whose sense of style always leaves fans gushing over with love.

In recent Instagram uploads, the Big Brother Naija reality TV star shared some new photos of herself in a gorgeous traditional look.

The BBNaija star rocked a beautiful traditional look Credit: @singhniniofficial

The ensemble designed by Mide Outfit saw the biracial beauty looking breathtaking in an elegantly styled corset bodice dress with heavily bedazzled off-shoulder sleeves.

Nini accessorised with some gold and coral jewellery and a horsetail.

Check out the photos below:

Fans compliment Nini's traditional bridal look

ugegbeuchenna:

"E for make sense for your traditional wedding."

callmejojo125:

"The only Nini to our Saga. Our wife idi hot."

nelly.unique_:

"Giving Edo bride the look is Giving Baby."

saga_tortori:

"Breathtakingly beautiful."

saga.nini_:

"Stunning and gorgeous."

tfm.digital.initiative:

"The look everything is giving 10 over 10 minus nothing babie."

mide_outfit_:

"Blassttt with the sprinkles of all shades of beauty."

