Hilda Baci recently took to social media to share some new photos that has left her fans in awe of her beauty

The Guinness World Records holder showed off her beautiful curves in a halter neck form-fitting pink dress

In other news, popular Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo turned a year older on Thursday, July 27 and celebrated in style

Hilda Baci continues to serve major styles goals and her fans are totally here for it!

Hilda slayed in a pink dress Credit: @hildabaci

Source: Instagram

Barely a few days after dazzling fans with her look for the Lagos premiere of the movie, Barbie, the Guinness World Record breaker served another fine dose of Barbiecore goodness in some new photos.

In the studio photos, the curvaceous chef is seen sporting a halter neck form-fitting pink dress.

With her hair packed in a ponytail and some locks framing her face, Hilda glows through her glossy-lipped glam.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users compliment Hilda Baci's pink look

mrs.matovu:

"Luxury black Barbie."

cleopatrasblog:

"Why so fine???"

_stephanie_reginald_:

"Ouuuu so beautiful."

bettyharry_:

"Ha! My dream girl see beauty."

riri_ejims:

"Pink looks perfect on you girl."

joanorjiakoh:

"Hey Barbie."

Linda Osifo's show-stopping birthday look: Actress shines bright in pristine elegance

Thursday, July 27, marks the birthday of ebony beauty Linda Osifo, and she has taken to social media to celebrate.

The Nollywood actress and brand influencer shared some new photos from her birthday shoot, and they are simply divine!

Osifo posed for artistic studio shots draping her curves in a mono-sleeve white dress. The dress featured one flared sleeve with silver embellishment around the neckline and waistline.

Lady stuns in pink look as she replicates gorgeous pearly dress

Having a good tailor or designer in one's corner can never be over-emphasised as the benefits outweigh any financial cost one can think of.

After celebrity Nigerian designer Medlin Boss replicated the famous pearly design, another fashion designer jumped on the replication train - going the Barbiecore route.

Taylor_leezee shared photos of her client looking ethereal in a pink dress featuring multiple pearl drapings.

Source: Legit.ng