Glamour, glitz, and all things Barbie came to life as the highly-anticipated Lagos Barbie premiere took center stage on Thursday evening of July 21, 2023, captivating the hearts of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The red carpet sizzled with star power as Big Brother Naija star Diane and a constellation of six other Nigerian celebrities illuminated the event with their enchanting ensembles, each uniquely embodying the iconic Barbie theme.

With a swirl of colours and a dash of whimsy, the premiere proved to be an unforgettable night of style and elegance.

Check out seven looks from the event:

1. Idia Aisien sports pink ballgown

The media personality and actress looked regal for the premiere, opting for a princess look.

She rocked a ballgown with ruffle features, pairing the look with silver jewelry.

2. Bambam in cute feather look

The reality TV/actress served thick thighs and legs for days at the event, opting to go for the event in a mini dress look.

She wore a silk top underneath a pink crop jacket with feather cuffs. She paired the look with a mini skirt also with feather embellishment at the hemline.

3. Diane Russet in blue tulle dress

The Pepper Dem star and AMVCA award winner stepped on the pink carpet in a gorgeous blue dress.

The tulle number featured a mono sleeve, a corset bodice and a tiered ruffle design.

4. Hilda Baci in gorgeous pink dress

The Guiness World Record breaker stepped out for the event looking breathtaking in a baby pink ensemble.

She donned a form-fitting strapless dress and layered it with a puffy-sleeved maxi robe.

5. Modella Apet in cute mini dress

The BBNaija star understood the assignment!

She sported a strapless pink mini dress with an exposed corset and bedzzled sheer gloves. With her hair in a bun, she rocked a choker accessory that matched her outfit.

6. Kiekie in silver and pink

The media personality came through in style rocking a bedazzled ensemble with chiffon-like features and fringed sleeves.

7. Bella Okagbue in 2-piece ensemble

The Level Up star turned up for the premiere dressed in a reimagined outfit courtesy of Barbie's fashionable looks.

She rocked a pearl-embellished two-piece ensemble which saw her flaunting her stomach area.

Source: Legit.ng