Popular Nollywood actress and media personality, Nancy Isime, recently shared some new photos on her Instagram page

In the photos, the actress is seen posing in an ankara print look with a luxury designer bag from Lanvin

Other stars sported with the N2.7 million accessory include Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, and Ghanaian screen goddess, Jackie Appiah

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

When it comes to luxury fashion, Nancy Isime proves to be no stranger to the good life.

The Nollywood actress and media personality recently hosted an event which saw her looking fabulous - as per usual.

The Nollywood star posed with a N2.7m Lanvin Cat bag Credit: @nancyisimeofficial, Lanvin

Source: Instagram

The gym enthusiast took to her Instagram page to bless her fans with some beautiful new photos dressed in an ankara ensemble.

In the photos, the actress is seen in a sheer-inflused ankara bottom which featured a mini skirt covered in a black sheer midi length with ruffles at the hemline.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She paired the look with a matching headwrap and a black round-neck top with short sleeves.

Lanvin Cat bag: A celebrity favourite

Another interesting feature of the ensemble is the much-loved Lanvin bag

A brief trip to the luxury brand's website shows that the Lanvin Pencil Cat Bag in Calf Box retails for N2.7 million (€3,250).

Recall in 2022, much-loved music sensation, Tiwa Savage shared photos from her trip in Paris, rocking an all-black ensemble and sporting the luxury bag.

Check out the photos of Isime's styling of the bag below:

Jackie Appiah makes a classic pantsuit statement with this fabulous look styled with N3m Lanvin cat bag

Over the years, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has graced local and international screens with her beauty, smartness and elegant looks. The multiple award-winning actress and philanthropist has never repeated her looks nor suffered any wardrobe malfunction.

Jackie Appiah is one of the top style icons who hires different stylists to create the perfect look for any event. At Adjetey Anang's book launch, the mother-of-one wowed her ten million followers with her fashion pantsuit.

She styled the look with a luxury piece - a Lanvin Cat bag which retails for a whopping N3 million (£2990) on shopping website, Selfridges.

Source: Legit.ng