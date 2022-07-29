Nollywood actress, Linda Osifo, is unarguably one of the most stylish women in the Nigerian film industry

The ebony beauty who joined the movie industry in 2013 has grown quite the following both on and offline

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, the Edo-born actress talks about fashion, sharing some interesting, fun facts about herself

Linda Osifo is one of the few Nollywood actresses whose sense of style spells pure class, elegance and poshness.

With a following of over a million people on Instagram, the popular screen goddess's page boasts of a catalogue of fashionable looks that often leave her fans in awe.

The actress revealed she loves simplicity. Credit: Linda Osifo

Source: Instagram

I would describe my style as simple and effortless

In a recent interview with Legit.ng, the A Naija Christmas actress opens up about her sense of style, among other interesting facts.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

For the actress, her sense of style can be described using three words: simplicity, comfortability and effortless.

"I love to be very simple. I love my styling to be effortless, and it has to be comfortable. Even though most times it's never comfortable but I always try to choose comfortable styles."

Interesting beauty essentials and cheapest item in her wardrobe

Like every fashionista, Osifo also has some interesting beauty essentials she always carries with her everywhere she goes.

"Cear lip gloss, perfume and slippers."

For someone who has got fame and money, one can only wonder just how much she spends on shopping.

Interestingly, just like regular people, Osifo does not shy away from discounted items at shops. She revealed the cheapest item she has in her wardrobe is a shirt which was on sale for the price of a dollar.

Thoughts on black wedding dresses

It is the year 2022, and fashion has become way less conventional than it used to be in the past.

This applies to wedding fashion as we see more brides stepping out of the traditional white wedding look to rock more daring colours.

On black wedding dresses, the actress says she has no qualms rocking the shade for her big day,, revealing it is her favourite colour.

"A black wedding dress wouldn't be my first choice, but if I was told that was the only option, I would wear it, as long as it snatches my curves. It's not about the colour, it is about how you wear the outfit."

The actress revealed that she believes the colour black speaks power, beauty, and boldness.; that it speaks directly to the individual."

"When you see black, it always stands out. Black compliments every skin shade. I don't think a black wedding dress is extremely abnormal. I mean, how did a white wedding dress come up? What if it were pink or yellow? It could be the new generation moving forward in the fashion in the fashion aspect."

Accepting her dark skin

While many people have jumped on the bleaching train, using products to lighten their skin and make them 'more attractive', the same cannot be said for the dark-skinned actress who takespride in her skin tone.

On how she maintains her skin, she had this to say:

"Firstly, I maintain by appreciating how I am, and by acknowledging the beauty that is within me physically. When you have my kind of complexion, you won't do much because you're naturally like this. You can only just enhance it by using natural products. And most importantly, by giving yourself a stress-free life."

Nollywood star Sola Sobowale gives fans 'Oba vibes' in agbada ensemble

Sola Sobowale is one Nigerian celebrity who knows how to pull off fierce, elegant and classy looks, and a brief trip to her Instagram page will convince you.

The veteran Nollywood actress recently stepped out for an event and made sure to serve major style goals.

In the photos, the 'King of Boys' came through in a stunning blue, gold and cream-coloured print agbada ensemble.

Source: Legit.ng