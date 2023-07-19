Get ready to unleash your inner party rocker as we dive into a world where Barbie reigns supreme at every owambe celebration!

Imagine if the iconic doll stepped into the vibrant world of Nigerian festivities, dazzling everyone with her impeccable style and infectious energy.

From resplendent gele headwraps to breathtaking lace ensembles, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh has curated a collection of ten mesmerizing asoebi looks that Barbie herself would undoubtedly rock with unparalleled grace.

Some asoebi styles Barbie would rock Credit: @asoebi_slayer, @annor.myra, @teekayfashion, @3rdqueen_jae

Source: Instagram

Join us on this imaginative journey as we explore the fusion of Barbie's timeless charm with the electrifying spirit of an owambe party, creating a visual feast that will leave you inspired and ready to shine at your next celebration!

Check out these ten looks below:

1. Barbie rocks northern belle aesthetics

Imagine Barbie was an arewa beauty, then this would certainly be a look she would rock.

The modest lace dress paired with a silk scar and a clutch purse is a beautiful combo.

2. Barbie in gorgeous fitted dress

This is a beautiful look that Barbie would definitely love.

Here, the lady flaunts her curves in a thin strap fuscia lace dress and a silver purse.

3. Two-toned asoebi slay

This beautiful dress is certainly a head-turner. The gown featured lacey sleeves and a Queen Anne neckline.

4. Puffy sleeved asoebi beauty

This dramatic look is for the babes who enjoy drawing attention to themselves. The ruffles on the sleeves certainly give off the boss babe vibe.

5. Soft pink lace asoebi dress

The beauty rocked this baby pink lace dress to prom and it was giving Barbie vibes!

6. Double-sleeved asoebi style

This look spells class and elegance, and it is not hard to see why. The beautiful tiered sleeves and perfectly cinched corset bodice is something Barbie would have her eyes on.

7. Gorgeous pink George style

This beautiful bridal-inspired look is certainly one that will have Barbie looking like a true African bride.

8. Beautiful ivory and pink asoebi look

This lady embodied what an Africa Barbie would look like, rocking a corset bodice dress with sheer sleeves and feather cuffs.

9. BBNaija Doyin in pink look

The reality TV star gave off bridal vibes in this pink look. The gold-embellished ensemble had the ebony beauty looking radiant!

10. Gorgeous pink look

And for the final look, this beautiful lady looked breathtaking in this sheer-infused lace dress with a corset bodice.

Beautiful asoebi lady in purple dazzles netizens with gorgeous style and enviable dance steps

While corset asoebi styles seems to dominate the fashion scene in West Africa, there are still some looks that effortlessly shine.

One asoebi lady caught the attention of online fashion lovers recently.

In a video shared online by event planner, @sproutaffair, the lady is seen whining her waist as she served hot moves at the wedding ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng