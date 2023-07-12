A video of a couple sealing the deal at their civil union has gone viral due to the nature of their style

The bride dressed in a white jogger set with a veil while the groom rocked a black jogger set

In a similar story, a Nigerian couple went viral for doing their introduction ceremony in matching jogger sets

A beautiful couple wowed internet users with their unique wedding style.

Couple wed in jogger sets Credit: @asoebiladies

Source: Instagram

In the video posted by @asoebiliadies, the bride is seen in white jogger with a veil attached to her hair.

The groom on the other hand, rocked a black jogger set. The couple can be seen making things official before heading out to eat burgers while sitting on the stairs outside the courthouse.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to video of wedding couple in joggers

blueprintushers:

"Now this!!!! If "No stress" was a couple."

olao155:

"Why spend all that money? Save, travel, get that house, visit other continents and then invite me to a sip and see!!"

omotoyosi_arinola:

"No be Nigeria you go try dis one Na family meeting dem go use wound that persin."

kosedostudio:

"This is probably the civil wedding! Watch them turn around and have one big big traditional wedding. In many cultures you have a civil and traditional/religious wedding. Dont judge!"

mayordee_fabrics:

"Not a Naija Mom already planning asoebi."

bloomedbyjiro:

"I’ve seen a tracksuit couple, now a hoodie couple simplicity is here to stay."

Wedding fashion: Nigerian couple sports jogger set for traditional ceremony, netizens unimpressed

A Nigerian couple has left internet users buzzing with reactions over their choice of outfits for what appears to be their introduction ceremony.

A video from the event posted by the groom, Testimony, on TikTok, shows the bride in a pair of cream jogger set, carrying a glass of palm wine as she proceeds to find her beau.

The video then shows the groom, dressed in a matching set, receiving the wine and drinking it.

Lady rocks mother's 29-year-old wedding dress on her special day: "I fell in love with it"

Zubaida Rahaman made a beautiful bride in a gorgeous satin ballgown that had guests gushing over with love.

Interestingly, the beauty of the Cinderella dress had more to do with the sentimental value attached to it than anything else.

The gorgeous bride shared photos and videos of her wedding look in the dress and went on to post a photo of the original design.

Source: Legit.ng