A video of Rema with American celebrity couple, Cardi B and Offset has gone viral on social media

The video which was posted by Cardi B, saw the couple having dinner with Rema striking a pose for the camera

The clip has trended on social media with some questioning why Rema posed like a server, while others hailed him

Popular Nigerian singer, Rema, got social media users buzzing with reactions after he was seen with Cardi B and Offset at an event.

Rema spotted with Cardi B and Offset Credit: @itsrema, @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B took to her Instagram Story to share a video with husband and rapper, Offset, in which they were seen having a good time at dinner.

The concluding part of the video showed Rema standing behind Offset, striking a peace sign pose for the camera.

Watch the video here and check out screenshots below:

Rema at dinner with Cardi B and Offset Credit: @iamcardib

Source: Instagram

Internet users react to video of Rema with Cardi B and Offset

While some netizens applauded the video, tagging the singer as of Africa's biggest exports, there were some who questioned the way he posed in the video.

Check out comments below:

alvinmilli088:

"Wizkid and davido pave for way for afrobeat to be global .. if no be wizkid and davido . afrobeat for dey only africa … .. respect to two of dem."

kennydiddy:

"Rema is bigger than Davido right now."

lizzyofblaze:

"Davido, Burna boy, Rema & Wizkid…in this order henceforth."

_realgerald:

"But why him self stand behind them like body guard."

iam_victorobi:

"Cardi B likes Rema because he sing the song “Calm down” wey offset take calm down."

adelakuntufayl:

"When Grace locates talents, there’s no one that can stop you from going far in life!"

modem_alphonsus:

"Rema is the biggest artist in Africa rn after wizkid."

official_donj:

"Not rema looking like a waiter posing for the camera."

okanghe223:

"Which kind dinner where everybody seat then my Rema is standing."

badboy_rizzy__:

"Na Rema go pack plate when dem chop finish because why him dey stand for the dinner."

__officialjuliet__:

"Rema is bigger than wizkid nothing you fit tell me."

Source: Legit.ng