Rihanna is the unapologetic queen she thinks she is and is always setting trends on and off the stage

The star who welcomed her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky in May last year proved that being pregnant shouldn't be boring

Riri diverted from traditional maternity wear to rocking jaw-dropping looks that got the internet talking

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Rihanna proved that she was cut from a different cloth with her extraordinary maternity wear. The singer and business mogul had the streets buzzing each time she stepped out.

Rihanna always stepped out looking stylish during her pregnancy. Image: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

For many women, being pregnant means not looking and feeling beautiful and many prefer covering their bodies up, but not Riri. Briefly News looks at the five times Rihanna caused a stir with her stylish maternity looks.

1. Rihanna rocking all-black maternity wear

Rihanna stepped out looking all kinds of juicy in an all-black ensemble shortly after her pregnancy announcement. The star showed off her bulging baby bump in a black top with an opening in front. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"All black everything ."

2. Rihanna looking pretty in pink

For her first pregnancy, Riri made sure that the world would have a glimpse of her bump. The star always stepped out in stunning looks that left peeps scratching their heads.

In one post, the Take A Bow hitmaker showed off her stylish side in pink jeans and a matching crop top.

3. Rihanna at the Oscars Gold Party

The Unfaithful singer has always been a fashion fanatic who likes to take things up a notch with her looks. For the Oscars Gold Party, the very pregnant Riri rocked a lengthy glittery black skirt alongside a sheer top that left little to the imagination.

4. Rihanna on the cover of Vogue magazine

Being an international superstar is not an easy fit because you must work, even when you are heavily pregnant. Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue magazine during her pregnancy. The business mogul rocked a red number that put her curves on display.

5. Rihanna announcing her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl

After a seven-year hiatus from the music industry, the queen returned with a powerful performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. Riri stunned the world when she confirmed that she was pregnant with her second baby.

She looked stylish in a fiery red outfit featuring a lengthy red coat.

Internet users howl over woman’s post showing what she ordered vs what she got: “Like a deflated balloon”

Shopping for an item before you have seen it is a real gamble. One woman thought she was getting a beautiful white puffy dress but that is not what she received.

While online shopping is convenient, it is also risky. One woman found that out the hard way when her dreams were crushed.

Twitter user @Thembi_Bal1 shared a picture of the dress a woman thought she was getting alongside a snap of her wearing the dress that she got.

Source: Briefly.co.za