A video from a fashion show has gone viral on social media, sparking numerous hilarious reactions online

In the video, several models are seen strutting the runway in deconstructed and eccentric ensembles

Not only are the dresses not your everyday look, but the headpieces and shoes are also dramatic

There are no limits to how wild and dramatic people get with their imaginations regarding fashion design; this story is a clear example.

A video currently trending on social media has left many people scratching their heads over the nature of the designs modelled.

The photos show models in different bizarre outfits. Credit: @emeraldfashionblog

In the trending clip posted by @emeraldsfashionblog, models are seen walking the runway in abstract and eccentric designs featuring structured ball dresses and dramatic bun hairstyles.

From thin drawn-on eyebrows to interesting headpieces, the show certainly got people talking on social media.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to bizarre fashion designs

ezeomecally:

"We are all mad in the country but we dnt want to turn to teddies abi ojuju calabar."

frowitasani:

"Calabash in disguise"

mo_famak:

"Wow epic, beautiful For movie industry I guess"

omotezzy:

"If you guys wanna be Africans/just say it. That’s pure Africa culture i see in a stylish way."

jennyidam:

"It keeps getting weirder."

kwe_en_:

"I love fashion, it everything but I don't see any fashion in this video. What happening abeg."

sophiejewel7:

"Is this fashion??"

locdsistah:

"This looks like an Alice in Wonderland fashion show."

mhotunscollections:

"@tiannahsplacempire this is what you can do."

benkach_:

"@denrele_edun can rock these outfits."

ebenoladutemu:

"@ladygaga Definitely can."

