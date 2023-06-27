A video of a beautiful woman at her wedding reception dressed in a gold gown has surfaced online

In the video, the glowing bride sports a heavily bedazzled gold dress with a huge mermaid train

Several netizens who saw the video have taken to the comment section to compliment her look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A stunning Zimbabwean bride was the star of the day on her wedding day sporting a look that has gone viral in a video.

Bride donned a gold dress for her wedding reception Credit: @orapelengmodutle

Source: Instagram

The makeup artist, @marieghold, shared a video of the bride's look for her wedding reception.

The gold dress designed by @orapelengmodutle featured a bedazzled bodice and a regal mermaid flounce.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media users compliment bride's reception dress

The video which has gone viral, wowed many fashion lovers on the internet.

Several netizens took to the comment section to compliment the bride's wedding reception look.

Check out some comments below:

realviewhomesandinteriors:

"Our fashion designers dey try no cap. And she’s so beautiful."

imma_ojeh:

"She is beautiful but that dress is breathtaking."

cocofolarinn:

"Beautiful."

zozamakeovers:

"Wow."

ms_bonts:

"OMG this is just stunning."

deb___josh:

"Luxury."

misscathycaik:

"This is beyond beautiful."

sacollectionz:

"Super beautiful."

Wedding fashion: Netizens gush over bride's intricately beaded ensemble in trending video

Weddings are the perfect opportunities for fashion lovers to dazzle in head-turning ensembles and for stylish brides, best believe slaying comes easy to them.

A gorgeous bride was the cynosure of all eyes when she stepped out sporting a stunning beaded dress.

The ethereal look designed by IDIOL NUPO, featured structured sleeves and was covered in white beads.

Photos of wedding guest's asoebi look leaves netizens unimpressed

Popular Nollywood actor Nosa Rex’s wife, Deborah, got slammed by the fashion police over her choice of revealing asoebi style for a recent event.

Famous Nigerian comedienne, Anita Asuoha, also known by her stage name, Warri Pikin, held a lavish ceremony for her vow renewal with her husband, Ikechukwu, on their 10th wedding anniversary.

Several Nigerian stars attended, each rocking a stylish look in the uniform yellow asoebi and Deborah's daring outfit caught the attention of many.

Source: Legit.ng