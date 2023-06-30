Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Beauty Tukura, caused quite a buzz following her appearance on the latest reunion episode

The Level Up star turned heads when she posted photos of her full denim look on social media

In a chat with Legit.ng, the designer, MSO Lagos, shared some interesting details about putting the look together

The Big Brother Naija reunion show has kept many people excited over the drama-filled content, courtesy of the Level Up stars.

Beauty had her time on the reunion show to talk about her issues, and she made sure to show up in style.

Beauty knows how to turn up in fashionable outfits. Credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a denim set embellished with crystal stones, pearls and ostrich feathers, Beauty undoubtedly left fashion lovers impressed.

The bralette made of pearls was layered underneath an ostrich feather-sleeved denim crop jacket.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Designer behind Beauty's denim look for BBNaija reunion shares details

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the creative director for MSO Lagos, Sandra Onyemeziri, opened up about putting the look together.

Following the theme for that particular episode which was 'Gen Z', Sandra explained their choice to go for a denim look.

"We were going for a Gen Z (yet luxurious) look. Denim is a staple in every Gen Z’s wardrobe. Then we decided to accessorize with crystal stones, pearls and ostrich feathers. And that’s how this look came about."

The designer revealed that although such a design would take about 7-10 working days, the brand was given a limited time to come up with the look.

The denim ensemble was put together in 48 hours, and the price is available on request.

BBNaija reunion erupts with dazzling ensembles: Hermes, 8 other stars wow fans in traditional glamour

For one of the episodes of the reunion show, glamourous traditional fashion reigned supreme as the Big Brother Naija reality TV stars sported head-turning ensembles.

As the Level Up reunion edition draws to an end, the stars of the 2022 BBNaija edition are ensuring that their fashion A-game stays locked in.

For one of the episodes of the drama-filled show, the stars turned up in traditional ensembles that left their fans impressed.

Source: Legit.ng