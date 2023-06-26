A video of a lady getting glammed up for her birthday has gone viral on social media

In the video, she is seen sporting a braided lace wig frontal which seems to have caught the attention of netizens

While many people did not have a problem with the makeup, a lot slammed the hairstylist for a shabby job

Makeup artist, @glam_by_bidex, had earlier shared a video showing how she glammed a client up for her birthday.

Photos of the lady's makeup look with the wig on Credit: @glam_by_bidex

Source: Instagram

However, something else caught the attention of many netizens - the hairstyle.

Although the video has since been deleted from the makeup artist's page, the clip has since gone viral online with other blogs reposting the video.

In the video, the client is seen rocking a braided wig with a rather pronounced lace frontal.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to video of lady's hairstyle

ceceogwuche_:

"What’s happening with the hair."

_jessietatu:

"The hairstylist should be on her way to jail."

nneomaprincess78:

"Let's start from the hair. This edges don loose control."

d_erah:

"The makeup we can forgive , the hair I can’t."

_bukkiegold:

"The makeup is makeuping but the frontal is not frontaing at all."

becca_faces:

"Have they arrested the hairstylist?"

symply__pam:

"I wanted to trust the process but the wig got me."

idaresitntuen:

"I trust my makeup artist, you must be crazy to think she will touch your face if you arrive with this kind of wig!. You will hear “Aunty please we have to take this hair off “ before we start!."

sasiqueofficial:

"I'm starting to believe these things are done for views and likes and nobody can convince me otherwise."

simply__annica:

"The makeup is beautiful!! But the person who did her hair could of atleast bleach the knots."

chyna_nailed_it:

"My mind is telling me that she refuse that d stylist should trim the lace."

iam_forlarh:

"They need to arrest the hairstylist."

