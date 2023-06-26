A video of an ankara dress selling for N270,000 ($350) has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions

Amanda, Davido's second baby mama, posted the clip on her Instagram Story, and accused non-blacks of appropriation

While some people educated her on the origin of ankara fabric, others criticised the design and price of the dress

Ankara fashion may have risen to become a global fashion trend but it appears not everyone is ready to vacate the gate-keeping role.

Davido's second baby mama, Amanda, recently posted a clip of an ankara dress she saw at a store.

In the now-trending video, the skater dress came with a price tag of $350 which is about N270,000.

Sharing the video, she insinuated in her caption that non-black people were appropriating Afrocentric designs.

She captioned the video:

"They steal everything from us."

Check out screenshots below:

Photos of Amanda and the ankara dress selling for N270k Credit: @laplubelle

Interestingly, this is a design by a black woman, Erika Massaquoi, who runs an apparel and clothing company known as The Oula Company.

Social media users react to video of N270k ankara dress

While some people took to the comment section to educate Amanda about the origins of ankara fabric, others were unimpressed with the design of the dress.

Check out some below:

mabelthegoddess:

"But African ship things over there to sell‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ why are you talking like an illiterate."

abelpter:

"260k for that dress that look like what house girls wear in Nollywood Asaba movies."

_lopssss:

"Ankara doesn’t belong to us it’s a Dutch fabric brought to west Africa. No African countries indigenously own Ankara or chitenje. Amanda you’re capping nonsense."

tessiee247:

"E be like school uniform can’t even buy it for a cent."

pweetyvivian:

"Some Nigerians over there are the one’s making this piece, stop spoiling business for them."

ms_fumi:

"$350 for that basic Ankara dressthem for carry gun."

hisnameissildek:

"Ankara fabric is originally not African! Na we even copy then come over do, then claim ownership."

