Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Sheggz Olusemo, recently dazzled fans with his latest look

The Level Up ex-housemate showed up for the recently aired episode of the reunion show rocking a pink fur coat

Several internet users took to his Instagram comment section to shower the star with compliments

Sheggz won the hearts of many Big Brother Naija fans in the recently-aired episode of the Level Up reunion show.

Photos of Sheggz in the furry coat Credit: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

His eloquence while addressing his grouse with Adekunle melted hearts online and so did his ensemble.

For the latest episode of the show, Sheggz donned a vibrant pink fur coat over a black shirt and pants.

He dazzled it up with some silver necklaces and a pair of dark sunnies.

Check out the photos below:

Social media users react to Sheggs' pink look

bimbola_goldd:

"Picture perfect."

sophia.eboh:

"Drip daddy."

callmemusi:

"No one comes close."

nengipek:

"Odogwu Big Sheggz."

mariagabrielo:

"The Shinning star."

teema_10:

"Big sheggz drip on drip."

asomdwepriscilla:

"Omo London Vibes."

kelebogile_lintoe:

"You dripping like a king with swag."

iiam_danni:

"Nobody has rocked pink fur and looked this good."

ukponahiusi_stefan:

"Ahh Big Sheggz...let the driplesss BREATHE."

perry.sweets:

"Timeless fashion."

Source: Legit.ng