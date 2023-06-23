Khosi Twala rose to fame earlier in 2023 following her time in the Big Brother Titans show, which saw her emerging as the winner of the first edition. Beyond her intelligence is her impressive sense of style.

The fitness enthusiast whose body continues to leave fans in awe is one confident woman who is never afraid to flaunt it.

Interestingly, Khosi seems to have a thing for the colour green, and it may or may not have anything to do with it being her winning colour.

BNaija Khosi looking gorgeous in green attires. Credit: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

A visit to her Instagram page shows that Khosi is big on boss babe looks, especially styles that accentuate her curves in the most classy ways.

In this article, Legit.ng looks at five memorable times she stunned in different shades of green.

Check out 5 looks below:

Look 1: Khosi in gorgeous asoebi look

While on her visit to Nigeria, the reality TV star wowed her Nigerian fans by jumping on the asoebi style trend.

Here, she donned a cute asoebi mini dress featuring an exposed corset bodice with a criss-cross neckline. The dress was designed by Benji Lulu.

Look 2: Khosi flaunts curves in jumpsuit

Never one to shy away from showing off her toned curves, Khosi left fans drooling with this look.

Here, she posed for some street shots, dressed in a fitted sequin jumpsuit with exaggerated caped sleeves.

Look 3: Khosi goes flirty in cutout look

Here, Khosi flaunted her toned abs in a cutout long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline.

She paired the look with matching green high-waited fitted pants.

Look 4: Khosi shows off her legs in long dress

For this look, Khosi donned a fitted green dress with long sleeves and an even longer thigh-high opening on one side, giving way for her toned legs to shine.

She accessorised the look with a pair of silver heels.

Look 5: Khosi in her winning dress

For true fans of the reality TV star, this dress remains unforgettable.

The curvy star wore this olive number for the finale of the show, where she was announced as winner.

The look was designed by South African fashion brand, @n.i.m couture, and featured a plunging neckline with gold embellishments around the bust and also had feather detailing.

