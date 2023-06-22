One Instagram user recently left netizens amused after posting a glam video on the platform

In the video, the lady identified as @correctbae is seen glueing ankara eyelashes to her lids

In other news, a video of a Caucasian lady using grass to make eyelashes trended online

In a video that has taken social media by storm, a lady tickled funny bones with her hilarious-looking ankara eyelashes.

The viral video posted by @correctbae has left netizens in stitches as they marvel at the quirky and unconventional beauty trend.

With her sense of humor, this lady has captured the attention of many internet users sparking a wave of amusement.

In the video, she is seen gluing lashes made from a colourful ankara fabric. The end results sees her sporting a rather eccentric glam look.

While the video may have been for comic purposes, the idea of using fabric for eyelashes borders on hilarity and insanity.

Check out the hilarious video which has cracked many people up below:

Vegan lashes: Lady uses fresh grass to glam her face, internet users concerned

It appears there is no limit to how bizarrely creative people can get with their style when it comes to fashion.

A US blogger who is also a makeup enthusiast identified as Maryna Molchanova left social media users scratching their heads over one of her makeup videos.

In the viral video which got almost 80,000 likes on Instagram, Maryna is seen using a piece of grass as a makeup accessory.

Crazy beauty hack: Video goes viral as lady uses fresh pepper fruit to give lips 'plump effect'

A Calabar-based makeup artist identified on Instagram as @97th._artistry recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over her use of fresh pepper in a makeup hack.

While fruits such as strawberries, beets and cherries are used as makeup, it is uncommon to see pepper fruits used for such purpose - even worse, habanero pepper.

Makeup artist, @97th._artistry, left jaws hanging when she decided to copy a video of a white lady using a pepper fruit to make her lips plump.

