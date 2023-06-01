Fenty Beauty created waves with a breathtaking revelation, introducing the brilliant lineup of its much-awaited campaign

Nigerian model, actor, and entrepreneur Denola Grey took center stage, joining forces with six exceptional individuals to showcase their talents

Grey shares his excitement and gratitude, finding immense inspiration in Fenty Beauty's unwavering commitment to inclusivity

Fenty Beauty, the trailblazing cosmetics brand known for its innovative products and commitment to diversity, has set the beauty world abuzz with a stunning revelation.

With anticipation reaching its peak, Fenty Beauty proudly unveils the captivating new faces that will grace its highly-anticipated campaign.

Photos of Denola Credit: @denolagrey

Source: Instagram

Stepping into the spotlight is none other than the remarkable Nigerian model, actor, and entrepreneur, Denola Grey, who stands alongside six other extraordinary individuals.

Together, they are poised to showcase their extraordinary talent and embody the brand's unwavering dedication to inclusivity. Brace yourself for a campaign that will redefine beauty standards and ignite a wave of inspiration worldwide.

Sharing the news on social media, Grey wrote:

"Beyond ecstatic to finally share that I have been chosen as a face of Fenty Beauty UK! I can’t tell you how surreal this is and just how much this means to me! @fentybeauty has always been a dream and has been an iconic history maker. What a way to usher in the next phase of my life in England and globally."

Watch the video below:

