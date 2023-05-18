Step into a world of captivating style as we delve into the fashion journey of a BBNaija Beauty who has flawlessly showcased her sartorial prowess through a series of stunning black outfits.

From the allure of ebony elegance to the undeniable charm of inky chic, this style focus brings forth nine memorable ensembles by the reality TV star that have undoubtedly left an indelible mark in the minds of Beauty's fans.

Photos of the BBNaija star Credit: @beautytukura

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights the magic of her fashion choices and delve into the mesmerizing world of black-centric fashion that she effortlessly embodies.

Look 1: Beauty in pantsuit

Here, Beauty serves it hot in this stylish streetwear classic.

She rocks a pantsuit with silk bottoms and a bralette. The reality TV star accessorised with a pair of white-framed sunnies and studded heeled sandals.

Look 2: Beauty in ruched dress

The ex-beauty queen cladded her slim silhuoette in this stylish form-fitted dress.

She paired the maxi dress with some white sandals and an anchor pendant necklace.

Look 3: Beauty slays in crisscross neckline dress

Beauty looked like a pretty damsel in this bedazzled black dress.

The look featured a crisscross neckline with a sweetheart neckline and cold-shoulder sleeves.

Look 4: Beauty sports statement pantsuit

For this look, Beauty rocked a pantsuit with a bow-like ruffle in the front. She accessorised with silver jewellry and sported red lips.

Look 5: Beauty dazzles in black for Christmas

For Christmas, Beauty opted for black while most celebrities rocked red in their photoshoots.

Here, she posed in a thin strap dress featured an exposed corset bodice black dress with an opening in the front.

Look 6: Beauty dones bedazzled dress for birthday

For her big day, the Level Up star took to her Instagram page to share photos from her birthday shoot, which saw her rocking a regal black dress.

The heavily-bedazzled long-sleeved dress featured a plunging keyhole neckline, floor-length flounce and gloves, which made up part of the sleeves.

She wore her hair in a center-part low bun and sported smoky eyes.

Look 7: Beauty shows off legs in mini dress

Here, the reality TV star opted for a more risque look, sporting a bedazzled mini dress.

The dress featured long sleeves and an exposed corset bodice.

Look 8: Beauty keeps it cute in thin-strap dress

Here, Beauty rocks a silk dress with thin straps and a side opening.

She paired the look with some elbow-length sheer gloves.

Look 9: Beauty in her Miss Nigeria era

And for the final look, Beauty looked every bit like the queen she is in this regal black dress.

The former Miss Nigeria sported the strapless sweetheart neckline dress with a gorgeous tiara - a nod to her position as a beauty queen.

