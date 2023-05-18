Social media users have been buzzing with reactions to a trending video of a pair of slippers selling for over N200,000

In the video shared by entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut, the seller is seen holding the footwear using a pair of gloves

Many people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it

If you think bathroom slippers being sold in Nigeria are expensive, then you might want to have a rethink after this.

Entertainment blogger, Tunde Ednut posted a video showing an individual holding a pair of slippers for sale.

Photos of the slippers Credit: @mufasatundeednut

According to the video, the blue and white beach slippers is selling for a $350 which is about N260,000.

In the video, the seller handles the expensive footwear using a pair of white gloves which alludes to the quality of the slippers.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of N260k footwear

mr_dbbk:

"They collect our ideas and make it expensive because they already made their selves look original over us, we make it and it’s fake and they copy us and it’s original. Blackmailing the black man’s vision."

samspedy:

"Last last everything na packaging and name."

omoniyi.blessing.589:

"Eva water wey be 100 naira for provision store, the same water na 300 for airport, some hotels still dey sell same water same brand for 1000 the only changes be location ,each location gives different values to the items ,so this one no shock me at all,e only teach me sense."

ticokitchen:

"Na so i go shoprite ,dem tell me slipper 42,800……I tell dem na for people wah sabi waka well,i no sabi waka well."

officialolaideoyedeji:

"They even use glove advertise am."

odunzedesigns:

"Package yourself properly and your value will go up."

donflexx:

"Summary, package yourself for value."

