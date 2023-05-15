Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were photographed out on a date at Cecconi in West Hollywood

The pictures left many people who didn't hesitate to drag Bianca and the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker unimpressed

Global Twitter users thrashed Kanye West and Bianca's bizarre outfits and even called them cringe

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made a rare appearance but were trolled for their bizarre outfits.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's outfits received criticism on Twitter. Image: @MEGA/Getty Images and @bianca.censori.official

According to Page Six, the couple had a dinner date at Cecconi in West Hollywood and were photographed holding hands afterwards.

Kanye West and Bianca rock weird outfits

@kanyestreams1 shared the image of the lovers rocking unusual outfits. Censori wore a white sports bra, and the look was completed with leggings and beige heels. Ye, on the other hand, was dressed in black leggings with kneepads, a black sweatshirt, and black slides.

Take a look at the image below.

Netizens troll Kanye West and Bianca Censori's bizarre clothes

Peeps rushed to Twitter to thrash the outfits. Many people compared Kanye and Bianca's outfits to everything they could think of. Others thought the outfits were futuristic.

@and_im_boosted said:

"Why is he built like Mr Incredible?"

@PerfectGameLex shared:

"Kanye is dressed like an indie wrestler called “The Trash Man”

@TheBillyDixon posted:

"I thought this was AI."

@RaeOfHope808 wrote:

"This is so cringe."

@PUNKYTHESINGER also said:

"She looks like Kim with no make up. He is really looking for her clone."

@DomainGhost added:

"He's living in 2080."

When did Kanye West and Bianca Censori tie the knot?

At the beginning of 2023, Legit.ng reported that Kanye and Bianca, who is also Yeezy's architect, had married. According to TMZ, the rapper and Bianca married privately. At the time, the news source added there was no marriage certificate in sight, but Kanye was spotted wearing a ring.

Kanye was previously known as Kim Kardashian's spouse, but their marriage ended in divorce. The couple has four children together.

