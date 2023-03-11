Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Phyna, jetted to the East for a movie project, dressed in a pair of heels and jogger set

A video of Destiny Etiko picking her up at the airport was shared on the actress's Instagram page

Many fashion lovers who saw the video have flooded the comment section with divided reactions

Heels paired with comfy lounge wear may have risen to prominence as far back as 2019, but it appears not everyone is a fan.

Phyna is set to feature in Destiny Etiko's movie and she arrived in the actress's city to begin shooting.

A video of their meeting was shared on Etiko's Instagram page which saw the Big Brother Naija star sporting a navy blue jogger set which she paired with some heeled pointies.

Social media users react to Phyna's heels and joggers look

While the idea of pairing uncomfortable shoes with comfy clothes and walking through airports is not one that appeals to a lot of people, Phyna appeared quite comfortable in her garb.

The video sparked mixed reactions as some people trolled the 2022 BBNaija winner over the ensemble while others praised the trendy look.

ohhnyii:

"Heels on joggers??"

valeri_tony20:

"Bbn gal no jst sabi dress ‍♀️"

pinky_prada:

"Phyna not that shoe for the dress girl common."

rozzel__:

"Some of these people saying joggers and heels are "No match"...... If you check their bank account balance...you fit get epilepsy or Gonorrhoea ooo. Leave people and their dress code nah..., Madness no dey una generation. Haba!!!!. Big move et DestinyPhyna"

_____onyinyechi:

"Joggers wit heels kwa inec chairman nah u do this one."

houseoffcb:

"This phyna dress is on another level heels on joggers ‍♀️ why."

leticia_emefa:

"Those heels on the joggers is looking pengI will definitely wear it. Fashion is not static, it evolves and anybody at all can create their own style and fashion. Somebody started sneakers on joggers before it was accepted doesn’t mean you can’t wear anything else with joggers. What of people who wear sneakers with wedding gown‍♀️when the trend started people were against it but now that’s what is in vogue. Allow Phyna be and stop displaying your ignorance under this post"

realjulieet:

"So somebody cannot wear what she like again? Where is it stated in the fashion book that you must match a jogger with sneakers?? Where?? Una go just wake up dey drag people unnecessarily just because they're living their lives... Many of you mu$der fashion in the name of trying to look classy just that we all don't get to see it.Why not dress as you want and leave others to dress as the want!"

