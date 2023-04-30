A video of a group of asoebi ladies getting dressed ahead of a wedding celebration, has gone viral on social media

In the video, the ladies are seen lacing up each others' corset bodice in one straight line

The video which has since gone viral on social media sparked reactions among netizens

With corset dresses that feature lace up designs, it is impossible to get dressed without the assistance of somebody else.

Well, these group of ladies showed that team work is indeed the best way to fix a problem.

Photos of asoebi ladies. Credit: @boosieboos

Source: TikTok

TikTok user, @boosieboos was part of an asoebi group for a wedding and shared an interesting video from the event.

According to her post, all the ladies turned up in corset dresses and formed a train where they helped each other simultaneously.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of asoebi ladies in corset dresses

tanwaaa__:

"This should have been a circle. Nobody is doing the last person’s own. If they formed a circle, problem solved."

vivienogoke:

"They should form a circle not a train. That way the first person will be working on the last person."

ines_okojie:

"Women in tech you can’t tell me nothing!"

mz_haryanke:

"Who will tie for the last person bayii?"

preshhhbabyxo:

"I honestly think there is a deep pandemic going on when it comes to corsets every body is now sowing clothes with corsetsnawa o."

jenniferlami:

"As a tailor, I’m tired of making corset."

nelly.unique_:

"Corset is no joke o."

