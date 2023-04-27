In recent years, power suits have become a go-to fashion trend for women who want to exude confidence, elegance, and authority. And Nigerian celebrities are no exception to this rule.

From red carpets to press interviews, Nigerian stars have been rocking stylish power suits and serving boss babe energy like never before.

Photos of Nigerian celebrities. Credit: @lillyafe, @beautytukura, @iniedo

Source: Instagram

Whether it's the classic black suit, bold colored options, or unexpected patterns, these celebrities have shown us that power suits are a timeless and versatile wardrobe staple that can elevate any look.

In this listicle, we'll take a closer look at some of the most stylish and empowering power suit looks from Nigerian celebrities, and explore how you too can nail this trend and show off your boss babe energy.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Ini Edo in brown ensemble

The combination of a checkered blazer with brown pants creates a chic and classic look that is both sophisticated and versatile.

The checkered blazer is a timeless piece that adds a touch of elegance and structure to the outfit.

The brown pants, on the other hand, provide a solid foundation and complement the blazer well, creating a cohesive and balanced outfit.

2. Beauty Tukura in pink suit

The BBNaija star rocked a stylish fit in her recent uploads on Instagram.

The blush pink suit is a classic and elegant choice, while the multicolored turtleneck adds a pop of playful color and personality to the outfit.

The addition of the red Chanel quilted bag is a bold statement piece that adds a touch of luxury and sophistication to the overall look.

3. Lilian Afegbai in black suit

Rather than rock the classic black power suit, the Nollywood actress went for something with a little more pizzazz.

The look featured a red draping on one sleeves which pours to the back. She paired the look with a red mini bag and some black pointies.

4. Wofai in all-white suit

The media personality and actress also rocked the trendy boss babe look.

Here, she sported an all-white pantsuit ensemble and paired it with bedazzled clear pumps.

5. Regina Daniels in red suit

The actress and billionaire wife celebrated achieving the feat of 13 million followers on Instagram with some photos.

Going for a boss babe vibe, the ivory beauty sported a blazer with an embellished lapel, which she wore over a white shirt, and tucked into a pair of bell bottoms.

She accessorised with an elaborate headpiece covered in ostrich feathers.

6. Iyabo Ojo in baby blue suit

For her main birthday look, the curvaceous mother of two came through with the boss babe vibe.

The actress slayed in a powder blue pantsuit ensemble with a dramatic sleeve and embellishments on the jacket with a plunging neckline.

Modest styles for church: 7 beautiful ways to look elegant in ankara fashion on Sundays

As a place of worship, church often calls for modesty in attire, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style!

Ankara, a vibrant and versatile African print fabric, offers a plethora of fashionable options for those looking to dress modestly yet chicly for their Sunday service.

In this listicle, we've curated 7 fashionable Ankara styles that are perfect for church.

Source: Legit.ng