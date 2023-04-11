A video of a lady walking out a building in an extremely short dress has gone viral on social media

In the video, the curvaceous lady can be struggling to keep the dress from pulling up while complaining about the length

Many internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Beyond slaying a look, the comfortability of a dress is highly important and this is something some ladies tend to forget.

A case in point is a video currently trending on social media which sees a curvaceous lady dressed in a blue gown.

Photos of a model and the lady in a blue dress. Credit: drbimages, @naijaeverything (Instagram)

Source: Getty Images

In the video, she is seen walking out of a building in the micro mini dress with lace-up feature which she paired with some silver boots.

As she walks, the lady is seen constantly trying to pull the dress down and keep it from going up and revealing her derrière.

At some point, she complains about the dress being very short to which the camera man concurs.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady in mini dress

girlie__vi:

"She could just pull the rope down ,and this struggle won’t be happening."

the_oyedrey:

"Sometimes these celebrities don’t pick their wears. Esp those under labels."

real_damilola2:

"People like this ,they style them ,they don’t style themselves so…."

nolly_vibes:

"Very Soon na Pants all these ones go dey wear comot as dress!!"

starguymjofficial_:

"Why use your own money buy stress."

naughty_antonioo:

"My question be say ,shay if dem wear good cloth ,dem no dey fine ni or what ,like I don't get."

rejae_effa:

"Embarrassing"

official_pedro_scott:

"Swear say you no know say e short before you wear am go out."

vik3s_empire:

"Why are you now drawing it down."

_davidjonah__:

"As if I bin hold gun to her head force am mek she wear am. Mtcheeew. Why she de complain."

