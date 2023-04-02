Big Brother Titans live updates: Fans anticipate winner as show's finale begins
The first edition of the Big Brother Titans tagged the Ziyakhala Wahala edition, comes to an end on Sunday, April 2 with the grand show finale.
Six finalists made to the finale and they include, Ebubu, Yvonne, Khosi, Kananga Jnr, Ipeleng and Tsatsi.
Stay locked in as Legit.ng bring you live updates as they drop from the swason's finale.
Big Brother delivers emotional farewell speech to finalists
Following a beautiful throwback video capturing the housemates' journey through the show, Big Brother addressed the housemates one final time.
Big Brother celebrated each of the six finalists in an emotional speech.
Singer Mayorkun delivers thrilling performance
The grand finale opened with DMW artist, Mayorkun turning up on stage to deliver an exciting performance.
The singer delivered a brief but thrilling performance of his hit song, Certified Loner.
He eventually left the stage but not before giving a 5-second performance of Sugarcane, a song by Camidoh which he featured on.