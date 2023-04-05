A video of how a makeup artist transformed a woman's look for her 100th birthday has gone viral on social media

The viral clip sees the woman barefaced before undergoing a glam makeup transformation by the artist Fuller Rogers

Several people who saw the video have taken to the comment section to commend the makeup artist for a job well done

The internet is no stranger to heartwarming moments, and a recent video of a woman's 100th birthday look transformation is the latest viral sensation that's capturing the hearts of viewers online.

Photos of the elderly woman on her 100th birthday. Credit: @fullerrogersbeauty

Source: Instagram

The video, which has been shared by the makeup artist, Fuller Rogers, went viral across social media platforms.

It shows the woman receiving a glamorous makeover in celebration of her milestone birthday.

Netizens have been quick to react to the video, with many expressing their admiration and love for the beautiful moment.

Check out the video below:

Netizens react to makeup transformation of 100-year-old woman

nana_yaa_ab:

"Makeup reduced her age to 80 real quick."

bumiee:

"Ahan makeup artist reduced mamas age by 50 yrs..whattt."

vanda_ford:

"U did a perfect job."

ohso_jazzie:

"Everyone Can Not do mature skin !!! You perfected this!"

iamblessedps:

"Beautiful! Never underestimate the power of makeup! Just beautiful."

parisisinfrance:

"So beautiful!!!!"

andretheauthor:

"I love it."

