Blessing CEO wore a controversial dress on her date night with her beau, which received a lot of criticism from fans

Some fans described the outfit as lacking class and not decent, while others praised her for her bold fashion choice

The controversy sparked a debate about fashion choices and what is considered appropriate for certain occasions

If there is one thing Blessing Okoro knows how to stir, it is controversy. The popular blogger known as Blessing CEO has kept her name on the lips of social media users, and it is not hard to see why.

She recently shared photos of her look as she stepped out on a date night with her boo.

Photos of Blessing. Credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

In the photos, she was seen in a bedazzled sheer one-legged catsuit which featured multiple pearl strings on one side.

She paired the look with a cute mini bag and black sandals.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Check out the photos below:

Social media users vote down Blessing CEO's one-legged catsuit

Netizens who saw the photos were not impressed and took to the comment section to share their opinions.

cutie_treasure_26th:

"So he will allow you to follow him like this??? The outfit is not fine Sha l know say ur followers no go tell u d truth."

peace_tochukwu23:

"This is not a dress it's trashy."

family_pot247:

"Truth be told it does not suit you one bit. You don’t have the attitude to carry the style with. Outfits like this comes with a badass swag kind of attitude. From the facial expression, to the body carriage you just have to let it all out. Like this you look as if you made a mistake wearing it. Let our Tianna fashion or Mercy Eke wear it, you will understand what I mean."

switsandy1:

"Yes, it's expensive but the design is rubbish."

_busayomi200:

"Madam commot this dress immediately, it’s giving destiny etiko vibes…Whoever gave you this idea needs a special spot in hell."

phynest_janegodfrey:

"The cloth not dress is classless, not fine at all. I believe all these ones saying is fine are just looking for give away."

mofeh__:

"The design is quite ODD."

realoroma_:

"Even with all the garge and money claimed You’re still not chic n classy!!! Your simple look is better ble ble."

ifeyinwa.juliet.522:

"I don't like this cloth even for Free."

ruthienzieh:

"This is a total no for me. Like what is this."

paulstekel:

"Matured date night is usually decent with a nice gown not something like this though.... Responsible matured men with class won't take a woman like this serious unless as she said boo, if not ehhh... First date and second don't try this with men with class like them Dangote oo."

am_zeeno:

"This is not classy at all."

"Dey dress like Spiderman": Reactions as Destiny Etiko sports latex catsuit in new video

When it comes to Nigerian stars who always get people talking due to their sense of style, Destiny Etiko often tops that list - and not always for good reasons.

The Nollywood actress recently got social media buzzing after she posted a video of herself, with her curvaceous body on display.

In the video which captured the back view of the actress’s hour-glass figure, she is seen walking away as the camera follows her behind.

Source: Legit.ng