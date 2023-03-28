The viral video of Ghanaian asoebi ladies showcases the growing trend of modest fashion despite daring and revealing fashion trends

The ladies' choice to dress modestly has earned them applause from netizens who were impressed with their modest fashion choices

In other fashion news, Nigerian blogger Blessing CEO was dragged online over her recent date night look

Some Ghanaian ladies have received applause from online fashion lovers after a video of them at a wedding went viral online.

Photos of the asoebi ladies. Credit: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

In the video, the ladies who are part of the bridal party are seen sporting identical ankara/tulle dresses with blue headwraps.

The nature of their styles which was mostly decent caught the attention of asoebi fashion lovers who commended them for keeping the skin-showing to the minimum.

Check out the video below:

Social media users compliment asoebi ladies over decent dressing

thenancyaa:

"Beautifully dressed."

ellanuella_:

"A very decent group of bridesmaids I’ve seen in a very long time."

millywotah_:

"I must say I love the decency and yet the class the outfit of the bridesmaids gave. Excellent."

tmm_1357:

"Decency is beautiful."

janine_e_dyer_:

"Traditional but modern lovely ladys."

