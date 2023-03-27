Niniola's latest video features her wearing a bold denim on denim ensemble that has caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike

The singer's impressive weight loss transformation is also on display in the video, with several fans commenting on her fit physique

The denim on denim trend has been recently rocked by other Nigerian celebrities like Tiwa Savage, further solidifying its popularity in the fashion scene

Nigerian singer Niniola has once again proven to be a fashion icon with her Instagram video, where she debuted a spicy take on the denim on denim trend.

Photos of Niniola. Credit: @officialniniola

Source: Instagram

The video not only showcases the singer's fashion-forward style but also highlights her impressive weight loss transformation.

In the video, she is seen in a strapless fringed top tucked into a pair of extremely distressed bootcuts.

She can be seen shaking her lower body as she vibes to her song.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Niniola's video

blessed_mikky:

"E be like say una do meeting to slim down for this una family . Una come fine now."

abisolaoluyole:

"Did she lose weight or it’s my eyes… she really must have chopped breakfast."

poshelena002:

"Abeg give us ur weightloss recipe and tell teni to do same"

Denim on denim: Singer Tiwa Savage's take on popular style trend in upcycled look

With other celebrities like Tiwa Savage also rocking the trend, it's clear that denim on denim is here to stay.

Tiwa Savage has proven to be a queen of fashion in her, and we couldn't agree more.

The denim-on-denim trend has been in vogue for a while now and what better way to rock it than to infuse eco-friendliness into it.

The singer recently shared photos of herself sporting a complete denim look featuring a strapless mini dress, a long dress coat and a pair of knee-high boots - all made from denim.

Pretty in pink: DJ Cuppy serves boss babe fashion, rocks N78k designer shoes

DJ Cuppy had fans curious for a while there when she sported a dark-coloured hairstyle for her graduation from Oxford University.

However, it turns out the pink enthusiast in her is still very much alive.

The disk jockey and singer recently shared photos of herself in a monochromatic pink ensemble.

The post, which is an advert for UK shoe brand, Steve Madden, sees Cuppy sporting a pink pantsuit set with a lemon green camisole. She paired the look with a pair of rhinestones pointies from the brand.

Source: Legit.ng