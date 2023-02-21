When it comes to aChieving the perfect look, men often find it more difficult in curating looks

With colour combinations, things may seem like rocket science to many men with regards to what works and what doesn't

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at seven colour pairs that work well and are perfect for stylish men

Guys have a tough time figuring out what colors go together when it comes to clothes.

However, with the right guide, things are often a lot easier.

Photos of men in colourful pairs. Credit: @menoutfitstudio

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven pairs of colours that work perfectly together.

Check them out:

1. Olive green and white

While white goes with almost anything, it is easy to end up looking basic when you put in no effort.

However, with olive green paired with white, you can easily achieve a suave and fashionable look.

2. Maroon and dark grey

These are some of the many uncommon colour combination that not so many people think about.

A button down maroon shirt paired with some well-tailored dark grey pants will have you looking like a million bucks.

3. Navy blue and black

While many people often kick against dark colour pairing, this is actually one you should consider trying.

Best to make the top navy blue and the pants, black.

4. Light blue and cream beige

This is also another colour combination that is rich and stylist.

A light blue denim shirt with some beige pants is a fashionable pairing and, depending on your skin tone, can compliment your shade.

5. Red and white

Although this is pretty common, getting the right shade of red to pair with white can either make or mar your outfit.

A red shirt on a white pair of pants or the reverse works just fine as long as the shade fits your skin tone and is well tailored.

6. Light blue and white

This is another colour combo that works pretty well.

Whether blue pants or blue shirt, either pairing option works just fine with the colour white.

7. Black and dark grey

This is a bold colour combination for bold and confident men.

A black turtleneck top with a pair of well-tailored grey pants will do magic to one's look.

