Event style sure has come a long way. In Nigeria, red-carpet events have proven to be a major source of entertainment for lovers of the glitz and glamour as such nights promise.

One of the major highlights of red carpet events is the fashion moments it provides.

Photos of some Nigerian celebrities at red carpet events. Credit: Veekee James, Bella Naija

Source: Instagram

And in today's society, attendees of such shows put in extra effort into their looks - unlike several years ago when people simply shopped off the rack with little or no attention to glam and the need for pizzazz.

Nigerian fashion and global recognition

Nigerian fashion is diverse and vibrant, reflecting the country's rich cultural heritage and cosmopolitan lifestyle.

In recent years, Nigerian fashion has undergone a transformation, with designers blending traditional and modern styles to create unique, contemporary fashion pieces.

Nigerian designers have gained international recognition for their creativity and innovation in combining African and Western aesthetics.

Red carpet fashion in Nigeria

With red carpet fashion, more Nigerian designer names pop up when the question 'Who are you wearing?' is thrown to celebrities.

Some celebrities in red carpet fashion. Credit: Bella Naija

Source: UGC

In 2022, the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on May 14.

As is the case with many other such events, celebrities attended in their very best looks.

Among the stars who brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet event was the curvaceous Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro.

The dress which saw Ighodaro snagging the coveted Best Dressed award featured a sheer corset bodice and sleeves with a see-through skirt and ruffle train and was designed by celebrity stylist, Veekee James.

More statement-making celebrities include Toyin Lawani of Tiannah's Empire whose avant-garde designs always causes a buzz on social media.

The likes of CEO Luminee and Xtrabrides Lagos are also top designers whose creations speak for them at such events.

Social media's impact on red carpet fashion

Interestingly, the advent of social media has influenced the attention to detail that celebrities and designers pay to their looks and pieces.

In the late 90s and early 2000s, people depended on magazines and TV for entertainment news. And the chances of events such as music and movie award shows being consumed nationwide were very limiting.

This undoubtedly affected how much effort celebrities put into their looks.

However, the game has changed with the arrival of social media. News reaches its audiences with the speed of light.

And with a brighter spotlight on celebrities at such events, it goes without saying that they feel and understand the pressure to deliver fashionable looks.

Fashion in the digital world

Social media has had a significant impact on fashion in Nigeria, particularly in terms of increasing the visibility and reach of Nigerian fashion designers and influencers.

The digital era has also enabled a more inclusive and diverse representation of Nigerian fashion, with designers and celebrities from different parts of the country and backgrounds showcasing their unique styles and designs.

This has given rise to a new wave of fashion influencers, who are able to reach a large audience and inspire people with their unique fashion sense.

Platforms like Instagram and Twitter have given Nigerian fashion designers a platform to showcase their work to a global audience, increasing their exposure and reach beyond Nigeria's borders.

Social media has had a transformative impact on the fashion industry in Nigeria, and in this case, red carpet fashion.

And as the times continue to change, so will the fashion witnessed on the red carpet!

Source: Legit.ng