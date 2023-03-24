Tony Elumelu and his family gained admiration online for their simple yet classic sense of style in a new video

The video of the family doing outfit checks before his birthday celebration went viral, with netizens praising them

The Elumelu family's fashion choices have sparked a conversation online about the relationship between wealth and style

When it comes to fashion, many assume that the wealthy elite are all about flaunting their wealth and status through extravagant outfits and accessories.

In a world where extravagance is often the norm, Tony Elumelu's family seem to be staying true to themselves.

Photos of Tony Elumelu, wife and daughter. Credit: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu, his wife and his daughter got social media users buzzing following their understated and classic sense of style in a new video.

In the video, the daughter is seen in a beige ensemble featuring a crochet shrug which she revealed was made by her friend, a thin-strap camisole tucked into a pair of cotton pants.

Her mum looked fabulous in a grey pleated dress and father sported a dapper look in a white shirt, black tie and black pants.

The video of the family doing outfit checks before Elumelu's lavish birthday celebration went viral, with netizens praising their simplicity and elegance.

Watch the video below:

Internet users react to video of Tony Elumelu and family in simple looks

iamflorencechioma:

"Rich pple n simple dressing r like 5&6no wonder I dresses simple, I could also consider myself Rich but in Vitamins."

simplyruty:

"Rich people wardrobe is so simple and full of calm colors and very expensive but some people wardrobe no reach 1M but colors won blind our eyes.. Lovely Family."

clear_stretch_marks:

"Rich people dress very simple expensive wears which aren’t flashy but the broke ones always looking flashy like Christmas light."

golden_retrievers.daily:

"Rich people dress so simple."

official_donj:

"No ashawo gown lol … It usually b d broke ones."

