Conversations surrounding the cost of makeup services in Nigeria have remained a thing of debate among fashionistas

While some defend the seemingly high cost of makeup services, others do not agree with it

In a chat with Legit.ng, Lagos-based makeup artist, Zipora Lagos shed more light on what goes into costing

Earlier on, social media users reacted with mixed feelings to a video in which a makeup artist revealed some of her rates from bridal to wedding guest services.

Following the buzz, Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh reached out to the owner of the brand to shed more light on the topic.

Photos of some of Zipora's clients.

Source: Instagram

In a detailed response, she shared five things she takes into consideration which influence her rates for services.

Check them out below:

1. Cost of makeup products

"The cost of the makeup products I use significantly impacts my service rate. High-quality makeup products can be expensive, and I use them for every client, which increases the overall cost of my service."

2. Home service

According to her, clients are willing to pay for the convenience.

"Offering home service also increases my service rate as it requires me to spend time and money traveling to my clients’ locations. This convenience is something that clients are willing to pay for."

3. Extra skin care products

The artist disclosed that she uses products that ensure the makeup lasts all day.

"Offering extra skin care products to ensure the makeup lasts all day and the makeup doesn’t affect the skin in any way and also products to ensure the makeup does not smudge or ruin if the bride cries is an added benefit that clients are willing to pay for."

4. Staying with the bride

"Staying with the bride throughout the event to touch up and change the look for the reception is a valuable service that increases my service rate."

5. Time and skill

Time and skill do not come cheap. For this makeup artist, her expertise and experience are what set her apart from others.

"Finally, my skill and time are significant factors that contributes to my service rate. As a professional makeup artist, my expertise and experience are what sets me apart from other makeup artists, and clients are willing to pay for my skill set and the time I spend on their makeup."

