Yvonne, the last female Nigerian housemate on the ongoing Big Brother Titans show, has been turning heads with her impressive sense of style. Legit.ng spotlights her fashion sense.

From her time before joining the show to her latest appearances, Yvonne has proven to be a fashionista to watch.

In this listicle, we have compiled seven of Yvonne's best black ensembles, showcasing her versatility and bold fashion choices.

Whether she's dressed casually or formally, Yvonne knows how to make a statement with her outfits.

Join us as we take a closer look at her fashion journey and get inspired by her stunning black looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1: BBTitans Yvonne in black catsuit

For this look, the ivory beauty sported a black catsuit with a cutout choker neckline and long sleeves.

The blond-haired fashionista paired the look with a gold chain belt, a clutch purse and a pair of black pumps.

Look 2: BBTitans Yvonne in jumpsuit

In this photo, she sported a palazzo jumpsuit with a criss-cross neckline.

She accessorised with a mini tote bag also in black

Look 3: Yvonne in black dress

The beauty goddess put her luscious legs on display in this stunning black number.

The sequin number featured dramatic winged sleeves which she rocked with a bare neck.

Look 4: Yvonne in cutout jumpsuit

Here, the BBTitans housemates put her midriff on display in this cutout jumpsuit which she paired with a brown handbag and heeled slippers.

Look 5: Yvonne in lace-up jumpsuit

Yvonned tuned into her flirty side in a jumpsuit with a lace-up back design and a halter neckline.

She elevated the look with some classy jewellry.

Look 6: Yvonne in mono strap dress

Here, she opted for a one-shoulder mini dress, ditching the boss babe footwear for a more athletic option.

She paired the dress with a pink handbag and stylish kicks.

Look 7: Yvonne in cutout dress

And for the final look, she sported a beautiful mini dress with a stylish cutout neckline.

She added a pop of colour as she paired the dress with some pink chunky high-platform sandals.

Yvonne's fashion choices have been a source of inspiration and admiration for many, and this listicle showcases just a few of her impressive black ensembles.

From her confident and bold style to her versatile fashion sense, Yvonne knows how to turn heads and make a statement with her outfits.

