Hilarious Ghanaian comedian Ras Nene, in a video dressed in a hilarious yellow outfit that got many folks laughing

The comic actor and skit maker walked confidently in his yellow crop top, shorts, shoes and headband on the streets

A young man hailed him as he walked, which made the video even funnier, making social media users appreciate how funny he was

Popular Ghanaian comedian and skit maker Ras Nene has once again left fans in stitches with his latest outfit choice, a yellow attire that has gone viral on social media.

Ras Nene Dresses In Hilarious Yellow Outfit Photo Source: officialagooji

Source: UGC

In a video, the comic actor and skit maker was spotted walking confidently on the streets dressed in a yellow crop top, shorts, shoes, and a matching headdress. A young man hailed him as he walked by, adding to the hilarity of the scene.

Ras Nene, whose real name is Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has become a household name in Ghana's comedy scene for his unique brand of humour. He has gained a massive following over the years for his ability to take on different personas and create rib-cracking skits that leave audiences in fits of laughter.

The video of Ras Nene's latest outfit quickly went viral on social media, with fans sharing the video and praising the comedian for his creativity and sense of humour. Some called it the funniest thing they had seen all week, while others admired the comedian's ability to make people laugh.

Fans Admire Ras Nene

Aguerogh16 wrote:

is he a Dortmund player or Villarreal

kwakuzach7 commented:

Man of the moment, Aka to the world

Royalcee ❤️ also said:

so now where are u guys going, n what is the yellow yellow for?

jabrafi3 commented:

This man will not kill me

"How is this comfortable?" Reactions as man rocks outfit made from wood

With fashion and style, creativity continues to abound, some more peculiar than others.

TikToker Abdulwahabmisbahuchampi0 posted a video of a man reportedly spotted in Kumasi, Ghana, wearing a rather interesting ensemble.

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a muddy brown fury ensemble.

However, on a closer look and as stated in the caption, the outfit is actually made from wood shavings, including the sandals on his feet.

