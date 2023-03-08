Former Nigerian lawmaker, Dino Melaye, has once again gotten Nigerians buzzing with reactions over his look

The senator with a love for designer pieces stepped out for a protest against INEC, rocking an all-black ensemble

The online fashion police were not impressed with this look and took to trolling him over it

By now, it is no news that Dino Melaye has an affinity for swaggy looks and does not play by the rules of age-appropriate clothing.

However, fashion fans are concerned he may need to understand body-appropriate clothing a bit more before jumping on trends.

Photos of Melaye. Credit: @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

The former Nigerian lawmaker recently stepped out for a protest against INEC following the presidential elections.

For the protest, he sported an all-black ensemble comprising a black Balenciaga round neck t-shirt over a pair of distressed jeans.

He accessorised with some dark sunnies and a face cap with his initials emblazoned on it.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Dino Melaye's black outfit

However, the garb didn't exactly flatter Melaye's body structure and this led loads of internet users to troll him over the look.

Check out some comments below:

tinnel_skincarenigeria:

"Dino bravo."

exquisitefurnitureco:

"Oga Dino from now henceforth you’re suspended from appearing in the public in this manner. Please focus on wearing native attires."

melissaimasunu:

"Na una cause am you people hyped the givenchy jacket so much now Dino thinks he’s a fashion model "

kennypee__:

"Hello Johnny bravo"

rayraychaela:

"This man needs to be on live video doing a GRWM so we can monitor what he wears when he wants to go out."

sharn_somto:

"His stylist is angry oh"

"luxebyglamoholic:

But wait oh did he use the mirror before stepping out in style "

stardomgys:

" this Dino no get fashion sense at all … money miss road"

