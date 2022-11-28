Nene Leakes has sparked mixed reactions among social media users following her recent outfit

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star attended the wedding of Porsha Williams in a see-through ensemble

Many fashion fans have slammed Leakes over the outfit, which they believe is inappropriate for a wedding

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, went all out for her two wedding ceremonies to Simon Guobadia in Atlanta.

The lavish nuptials were attended by a ton of stars, including Nene Leakes.

Leakes stepped out with her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, sporting a black see-through sequence-chained dress that revealed her bosoms and underwear.

Check out the photos below:

Photos of Nene and her date at the wedding. Credit: @neneleakes

Source: Instagram

Social media users react to Nene Leakes' dress

The revealing dress left quite a number of people unimpressed, with many tagging the look as inappropriate for a wedding.

Check out some comments below:

jasssx3__:

"Don’t get me wrong she look good asf but too a wedding? That’s different."

kakaikembi:

"I know Simons African relatives lost it over this outfit."

hazelamourbeauty:

"The disrespect and craving for attention, why would you be intentionally trying to turn heads at someone else wedding, the bride wasn’t even showing this much skin "

ashenianicole:

"She looks tf good, and I mean TF GOODT, but don’t come to my wedding showing my husband yo t*tties thx."

itssimonekelly:

"Why do ppl dress like this going to a wedding!? Like, it's not about YOU. We ain't NEVER seen NeNe nips, now all of sudden u doing it at this woman's Wedding!!?? Chile, she would have never did that w/Greg cuz he was real af and would have said something."

therealmsq:

"Cute just not for a wedding.. girls night out.. bachelorette party look.."

mo__nicole:

"Love the look but not for someone’s wedding."

only1empo:

"Inappropriate for a wedding."

authorkeshiabethune:

"Idk that’s more bday it’s not giving me wedding vibes."

tamara_powell:

"A wedding?? Not for someone's special day, beloved."

Source: Legit.ng