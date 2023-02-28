Popular Nollywood actress, Onyi Alex, turned as year older on Monday, February 27

The beautiful screen goddess took to her Instagram page to share some lovely photos from her birthday shoot

In a similar story, popular Yoruba movie actress, Tayo Odueke, celebrated her special day in different looks

Onyi Alex wowed her fans with some new photos in which she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The Nollywood actress clocked a year older on Monday, February 27 and marked it in style.

Photos of Onyi on her birthday. Credit: @onyialexx

Source: Instagram

The screen goddess donned a beautifully designed red and sheer dress which flattered her curves and showed off her flawless skin.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline illusion with a off-shoulder mono sleeve and a detachable train.

She wore her hair in a high bun, letting some locs down to frame her glammed face.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng