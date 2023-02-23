A video of a model walking down a runway has gone viral due to the dress she had on

In now-trending clip, she is seen in a black dress fully embellished with knives placed to form a silhouette

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Turkish-British fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu showcased her FW23 collection which saw a fusion of gothic designs with touches from the Victorian era.

One of the pieces was a dress covered in knives.

Photos of the model in the knife dress. Credit: @lessiwore

Source: Instagram

A video posted by fashion blogger, @lessiwore shows the moment a model walked the runway dressed in the eccentric design.

The video sees her slowly walking down the runway before she shows off the back of the dress which is held together by lace.

The knives were placed on the dress in patterns that mimicked the human silhuoette.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of knives dres

itscoya__

"Me on my way to the kitchen after cleaning my room."

that_braxton:

"She looks tired and worn out."

j_o_n_x_j_o_n:

"Silver “wear”."

theseyet:

"I kinda love it even though it’s not wearable. I would wear the look with screen printed knives though!"

chrs.tivn:

"Not mad at it, especially cause it’s wearable."

lykkemarie1975:

"I think that the fashion world has developed an identity crisis over the last 5 years. Even within haute couture, a serious crisis of creative identity has arisen. Sad to witness."

merrypopinshop:

"They really are running out of ideas."

Video of models on runway in extremely low-hanging pants sparks mixed reactions

A video from Mowalola's showcase at the London Fashion Week has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The London-based fashion designer returned to the LFW and showcased a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

According to Hypebeast, Mowalola drew inspiration from an apocalyptic universe, envisioning a wardrobe for the end of life on Earth while taking its audience to the future through technically-enhanced graphics that speak to the current AI generation.

