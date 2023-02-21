A Ghanaian bride received €10,000 and luxurious gifts during her wedding with her handsome groom in a video

She received the enormous amount, an iPhone 14 pro max and Jimmy Choo heels from a man in a sharp suit

The video was viewed by more than 3,000 people and received more than 100 comments at the time of this publication

A gorgeous Ghanaian bride received €10,000 (N4.8 million) and luxurious gifts during her wedding in a video that has garnered reactions from social media users.

In the short clip spotted by Legit.ng, the bride receives the cash, an iPhone 14 pro max, and Jimmy Choo heels from a man in a fine suit.

Bride stuns in her beautiful gown

The gorgeous bride was set to walk down the aisle as she appeared in the clip donning her wedding gown with a bare neck. She wore a glittering tiara to complement her look.

Gorgeous Ghanaian bride receives €10,000, iPhone 14, and Jimmy Choo heels. Photo source: live_weddings_with_kwaku.

Source: UGC

Sharing the video on Instagram, @live_weddings_with_kwaku said the gifts were from the husband.

''Husband gifted €10,000, iPhone 14 pro max, Jimmy Choo heels as a wedding gift,'' the caption read.

Ghanaian bride receives €10,000, iPhone 14, and luxury Jimmy Choo heels on her wedding day. Photo credit: live_weddings_with_kwaku.

Source: Instagram

More than 3,000 people watched the clip, which gained more than 100 comments at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate the bride

Nenye_eve_ramona commented:

Wow.

Shirleysnailand_beautylounge posted:

Congratulations, dear.

Trendygatesgh commented:

Pressure nkoaaa.

Bride in high heels dances with vigour

Source: YEN.com.gh